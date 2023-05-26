SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] Stock trading around $2.93 per share: What’s Next?

SemiLEDs Corporation [NASDAQ: LEDS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.28%. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 6:05 AM that SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended February 28, 2023.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to $1.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased to $541 thousand, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $512 thousand, or $(0.11) per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, we shut down our manufacturing production for one week due to the Chinese New Year holiday.

Over the last 12 months, LEDS stock rose by 28.51%.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.80 million, with 4.87 million shares outstanding and 3.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.92K shares, LEDS stock reached a trading volume of 7724978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SemiLEDs Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

LEDS Stock Performance Analysis:

SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.28. With this latest performance, LEDS shares gained by 62.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.90 for SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SemiLEDs Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.16 and a Gross Margin at +19.81. SemiLEDs Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.92.

Return on Total Capital for LEDS is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.09. Additionally, LEDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] managed to generate an average of -$21,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.SemiLEDs Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

LEDS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SemiLEDs Corporation go to 50.00%.

SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] Insider Position Details