Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] Stock trading around $60.11 per share: What’s Next?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] plunged by -$1.21 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $62.24 during the day while it closed the day at $60.11. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Seagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor event:.

Event: Bank of America 2023 Global Technology ConferenceDate: Wednesday, June 7, 2023Time: Presentation – 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock has also loss -4.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STX stock has declined by -9.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.09% and gained 14.26% year-on date.

The market cap for STX stock reached $12.55 billion, with 207.00 million shares outstanding and 205.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 2820895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $62.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49.

STX stock trade performance evaluation

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, STX shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.98, while it was recorded at 61.80 for the last single week of trading, and 60.67 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 34.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 445.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,225.69. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,677.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] managed to generate an average of $41,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to -7.71%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: Insider Ownership positions