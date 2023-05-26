Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Stock trading around $102.34 per share: What’s Next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] surged by $0.88 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $104.14 during the day while it closed the day at $102.34. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Ross Stores Reports First Quarter Earnings.

Provides Second Quarter and Updated Fiscal 2023 Guidance.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) today reported earnings per share for the 13 weeks ended April 29, 2023 of $1.09 on net earnings of $371 million. These results compare to earnings per share of $0.97 on net income of $338 million for the 13 weeks ended April 30, 2022. Sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $4.5 billion, up from $4.3 billion in the prior year period. Comparable store sales were up 1%.

Ross Stores Inc. stock has also loss -2.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROST stock has declined by -8.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.22% and lost -11.83% year-on date.

The market cap for ROST stock reached $35.21 billion, with 339.75 million shares outstanding and 338.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 2951130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $119.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.23.

ROST stock trade performance evaluation

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.18, while it was recorded at 103.01 for the last single week of trading, and 103.23 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.65 and a Gross Margin at +25.40. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.06. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 141.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 10.10%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Insider Ownership positions