Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Is Currently -2.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] slipped around -0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.66 at the close of the session, down -2.30%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Rocket Mortgage Addresses Affordability Challenges with New 1% Down Home Loan Program.

ONE+ offers an exclusive affordable home loan option, with mortgage insurance at no cost to the homebuyer – potentially saving more than 90 million Americans thousands of dollars.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest retail home lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today introduced ONE+, a new 1% down home loan program that will dramatically increase access to homeownership for millions of low-to-moderate-income earning Americans.

Rocket Companies Inc. stock is now 9.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKT Stock saw the intraday high of $7.98 and lowest of $7.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.38, which means current price is +9.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 2873542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.06.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, RKT shares dropped by -10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.40 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 7.99 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.59 and a Gross Margin at +97.56. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.21.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,794.37. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]