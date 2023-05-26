Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell -6.70% so far this year. What now?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] traded at a low on 05/25/23, posting a -1.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.50. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM that Physicians Realty Trust Announces $400 Million Five-Year Term Loan.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that it has closed on a $400 Million Term Loan maturing May 2028 (the “Term Loan”).

Pursuant to the Company’s unsecured credit agreement, the Term Loan will bear interest at a rate equal to Adjusted Daily Simple SOFR plus a spread of between 0.85% and 1.65% that is determined based on the Company’s credit rating. Concurrent with closing, the Company executed $400 Million of variable-to-fixed interest rate swaps that fix the variable component of the Term Loan at 3.59% for the duration of the borrowing. Based on the Company’s current ‘BBB’ credit rating and inclusive of the effects of the related swaps, the Term Loan bears interest at a current rate of 4.69%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2633858 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Physicians Realty Trust stands at 2.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.30%.

The market cap for DOC stock reached $3.25 billion, with 237.48 million shares outstanding and 226.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 2633858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $16.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has DOC stock performed recently?

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -3.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 13.80 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.50. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.82.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.86. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $1,029,069 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to -14.85%.

Insider trade positions for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]