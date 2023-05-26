Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] Is Currently 0.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] gained 0.41% or 0.33 points to close at $81.43 with a heavy trading volume of 2456281 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM that Otis Recognized as One of ‘America’s Climate Leaders’: USA Today.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS), the world’s leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, today joined a prestigious list of companies recognized as one of ‘America’s Climate Leaders’ by USA Today.

The honor went to companies across the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions (Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions) intensity between 2019 and 2021, in relation to revenue. Otis has a goal to achieve a 50% reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

It opened the trading session at $81.37, the shares rose to $81.55 and dropped to $80.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OTIS points out that the company has recorded 4.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, OTIS reached to a volume of 2456281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $87.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 45.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for OTIS stock

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, OTIS shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.80, while it was recorded at 82.68 for the last single week of trading, and 78.19 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 56.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.54. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 308.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $18,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]