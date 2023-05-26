Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] is 13.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] price surged by 16.80 percent to reach at $4.27. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:11 PM that Nutanix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Delivers Outperformance Across All Fiscal Q3’23 Guided Metrics.

Completes Audit Committee Investigation and Files Form 10-Q for Fiscal Q2’23.

A sum of 6848349 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Nutanix Inc. shares reached a high of $29.89 and dropped to a low of $28.00 until finishing in the latest session at $29.68.

The one-year NTNX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.04. The average equity rating for NTNX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $32.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 372.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

NTNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.53. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 24.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.27 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.10, while it was recorded at 26.41 for the last single week of trading, and 25.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutanix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.19 and a Gross Margin at +79.53. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.45.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -107.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -265.67. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 221.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$123,649 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] Insider Position Details