Novartis AG [NVS] is 7.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] loss -2.25% or -2.25 points to close at $97.78 with a heavy trading volume of 3449783 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 1:15 AM that Sandoz Marketing Authorization Applications for proposed biosimilar denosumab accepted by EMA.

Submissions supported by comprehensive analytical and clinical data package including a Phase I PK/PD similarity study and the integrated Phase I/III ROSALIA clinical trial.

Denosumab is indicated for treating a variety of conditions, including osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, prevention of skeletal related complications in cancer that has spread to the bone and unresectable giant cell tumor of the bone1,2.

It opened the trading session at $98.66, the shares rose to $98.66 and dropped to $97.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVS points out that the company has recorded 11.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, NVS reached to a volume of 3449783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novartis AG [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $108.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for NVS stock

Novartis AG [NVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, NVS shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.96, while it was recorded at 99.92 for the last single week of trading, and 87.71 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.26 and a Gross Margin at +69.72. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 13.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.03. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $65,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Novartis AG [NVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 7.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novartis AG [NVS]