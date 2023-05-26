Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain 2.61% so far this year. What now?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] traded at a low on 05/25/23, posting a -2.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.36. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:36 AM that Nano Dimension Launches $18.00 Per Share All-Cash Special Tender Offer to Increase Ownership in Stratasys to between 53% and 55% of Its Outstanding Shares.

Special Tender Offer Reflects a 39% Premium to Unaffected 60-Day Volume Weighted Average Price as of March 3rd, 2023.

Shareholders Have Until June 26th, 2023 to Tender Shares Into the Offer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4855627 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.59%.

The market cap for NNDM stock reached $604.84 million, with 253.21 million shares outstanding and 250.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 4855627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.85 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.24 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -521.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.47.

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.20 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

