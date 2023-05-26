Market cap of WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] reaches 4.86M – now what?

WiSA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: WISA] traded at a high on 05/25/23, posting a 13.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.36. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that WiSA Technologies, Inc. to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in the LD Micro Invitational XIII being held on June 6-7, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

President and CEO Brett Moyer will present on Tuesday, June 6th at 10:30 AM PT/ 1:30 PM ET and host investor meetings on that day as well as on June 7, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2547012 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WiSA Technologies Inc. stands at 10.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.83%.

The market cap for WISA stock reached $4.86 million, with 3.80 million shares outstanding and 1.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, WISA reached a trading volume of 2547012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISA shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WiSA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

How has WISA stock performed recently?

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.93. With this latest performance, WISA shares gained by 36.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5014, while it was recorded at 1.2880 for the last single week of trading, and 24.0702 for the last 200 days.

WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.74. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.97.

Return on Total Capital for WISA is now -239.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -104.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA] managed to generate an average of -$329,612 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.WiSA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for WiSA Technologies Inc. [WISA]