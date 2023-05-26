Market cap of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT] reaches 44.50M – now what?

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [AMEX: WTT] price surged by 29.56 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM that MAURY MICROWAVE TO ACQUIRE WIRELESS TELECOM GROUP.

Maury Microwave, Inc. (“Maury” or the “Company”), a leading provider of RF calibration, measurement, emulation and modeling solutions backed by Artemis Capital Partners (“Artemis”), announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) in a transaction that is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of Wireless Telecom Group Shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Since its founding in 1985, Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (“WTT”)’s test and measurement business – comprised of Boonton, Holzworth, and Noisecom – has served as a trusted technology solutions partner to many of the world’s leading manufacturers in the wireless technology chain. Across aerospace, defense, satellite communications, semiconductor, quantum and directed energy applications, WTT’s technology portfolio enables its customers to push the boundary of radio frequency (“RF”) and microwave technology.

A sum of 4053466 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.08K shares. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares reached a high of $2.07 and dropped to a low of $2.05 until finishing in the latest session at $2.06.

The one-year WTT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.44. The average equity rating for WTT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTT shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

WTT Stock Performance Analysis:

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.85. With this latest performance, WTT shares gained by 15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.18 for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7700, while it was recorded at 1.6900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wireless Telecom Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.81 and a Gross Margin at +57.37. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.49.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. [WTT] Insider Position Details