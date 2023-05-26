Market cap of Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] reaches 66.32B – now what?

Synopsys Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPS] price surged by 9.82 percent to reach at $38.81. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Synopsys Initiates $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement.

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC to repurchase an aggregate of $300 million of Synopsys stock.

Under the terms of the ASR, Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 645,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled on or before August 11, 2023, upon completion of the repurchases. The specific number of shares that Synopsys ultimately repurchases under the ASR will be based on the average of Synopsys’ daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, less a discount.

A sum of 2552932 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 774.66K shares. Synopsys Inc. shares reached a high of $440.635 and dropped to a low of $409.835 until finishing in the latest session at $434.20.

The one-year SNPS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.19. The average equity rating for SNPS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNPS shares is $433.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synopsys Inc. is set at 11.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNPS in the course of the last twelve months was 56.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SNPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, SNPS shares gained by 18.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.54 for Synopsys Inc. [SNPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 378.63, while it was recorded at 406.57 for the last single week of trading, and 344.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synopsys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.53 and a Gross Margin at +75.84. Synopsys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.42.

Return on Total Capital for SNPS is now 19.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.90. Additionally, SNPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] managed to generate an average of $51,821 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Synopsys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SNPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synopsys Inc. go to 17.02%.

Synopsys Inc. [SNPS] Insider Position Details