Market cap of Rambus Inc. [RMBS] reaches 6.80B – now what?

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBS] price surged by 10.31 percent to reach at $5.91. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Media Alert: Rambus to Present at BofA Securities and Rosenblatt Conferences.

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today announced that its executives will present at two upcoming investor events.

A sum of 3796691 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. Rambus Inc. shares reached a high of $64.34 and dropped to a low of $60.80 until finishing in the latest session at $63.24.

The one-year RMBS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.96. The average equity rating for RMBS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rambus Inc. [RMBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBS shares is $60.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rambus Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMBS in the course of the last twelve months was 33.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

RMBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, RMBS shares gained by 37.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.60 for Rambus Inc. [RMBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.36, while it was recorded at 59.33 for the last single week of trading, and 38.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rambus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rambus Inc. [RMBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Rambus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for RMBS is now 8.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.71. Additionally, RMBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] managed to generate an average of -$18,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Rambus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

RMBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rambus Inc. go to 11.74%.

