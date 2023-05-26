Market cap of Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] reaches 7.77B – now what?

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE: RL] price surged by 5.34 percent to reach at $5.78. The company report on March 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

ABOUT RALPH LAURENRalph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels, and international markets. The Company’s brand names – which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps, among others – constitute one of the world’s most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, go to https://investor.ralphlauren.com.

A sum of 2641144 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 858.01K shares. Ralph Lauren Corporation shares reached a high of $117.945 and dropped to a low of $112.433 until finishing in the latest session at $114.00.

The one-year RL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.6. The average equity rating for RL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RL shares is $128.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ralph Lauren Corporation is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.89.

RL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, RL shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.63, while it was recorded at 109.62 for the last single week of trading, and 106.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ralph Lauren Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +63.16. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.65.

Return on Total Capital for RL is now 14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.75. Additionally, RL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] managed to generate an average of $27,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Ralph Lauren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

RL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ralph Lauren Corporation go to 7.89%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] Insider Position Details