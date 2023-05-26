Market cap of Paychex Inc. [PAYX] reaches 39.12B – now what?

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Paychex Flex® Earns HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Cloud-based SaaS solution, Paychex Flex, recognized as a Best Core HR/Workforce Solution .

Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has again earned industry recognition for the company’s cloud-based SaaS solution, Paychex Flex®. For the fourth consecutive year, Paychex earned an HR Tech Award for Best Small and Medium Business (SMB)-focused Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category.

A sum of 2549003 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.98M shares. Paychex Inc. shares reached a high of $108.085 and dropped to a low of $106.07 until finishing in the latest session at $107.88.

The one-year PAYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.3. The average equity rating for PAYX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paychex Inc. [PAYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $121.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 112.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PAYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, PAYX shares gained by 2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.88, while it was recorded at 108.63 for the last single week of trading, and 116.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paychex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.90 and a Gross Margin at +70.59. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.20.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 46.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.38. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] managed to generate an average of $87,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PAYX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 8.30%.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] Insider Position Details