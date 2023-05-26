Market cap of Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] reaches 5.44B – now what?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NYSE: PAAS] price plunged by -2.28 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Pan American Silver Early Warning News Release Regarding Shares of Anacortes Mining Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pan American Silver (Barbados) Corp. (“PASB”), have sold an aggregate of 4,200,000 common shares of Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (“Anacortes”) on May 17, 2023, pursuant to a private agreement (the “Sale”). Pursuant to the Sale, Pan American received C$0.41 per common share of Anacortes, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,722,000. Pan American now owns, directly and indirectly, less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes.

Prior to the Sale, Pan American held directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 4,700,458 common shares of Anacortes, representing approximately 11.04% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes. Following the completion of the Sale, Pan American owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 500,458 common shares of Anacortes, representing approximately 1.18% of the total issued and outstanding Anacortes common shares.

A sum of 4903591 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.96M shares. Pan American Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $15.24 and dropped to a low of $14.86 until finishing in the latest session at $14.98.

The one-year PAAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.68. The average equity rating for PAAS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $24.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

PAAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.71 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.57, while it was recorded at 15.48 for the last single week of trading, and 16.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pan American Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.59 and a Gross Margin at +1.02. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.86.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.33. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of -$34,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

