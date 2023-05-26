Market cap of Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] reaches 45.06B – now what?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] traded at a high on 05/25/23, posting a 0.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.02. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Emerson Joins Greentown Labs as a Terawatt Partner.

Emerson’s comprehensive automation technology and software portfolio to help climatetech startups commercialize and scale innovations.

Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced Emerson as its newest Terawatt Partner—the highest level of engagement with the incubator.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3359303 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emerson Electric Co. stands at 1.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.95%.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $45.06 billion, with 570.90 million shares outstanding and 565.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 3359303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $102.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 56.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.44 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.58, while it was recorded at 80.66 for the last single week of trading, and 86.54 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.84. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $37,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]