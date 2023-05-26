Market cap of CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] reaches 16.70B – now what?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] price plunged by -1.55 percent to reach at -$0.9. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM that CMS Energy Announces the Pricing Terms of its Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities.

CMS Energy Corporation (“CMS Energy”) (NYSE: CMS) announced today the pricing terms of the outstanding debt securities listed in the table below (the “Notes”) pursuant to the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $150 million (the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Price”) combined aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the applicable settlement date and excluding fees and expenses related to the Tender Offer) of the Notes and the other debt securities specified in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 3, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”) relating to the Tender Offer. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase and remain unchanged.

The applicable consideration (the “Total Consideration”) offered per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of each series validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer is based on the applicable reference yield plus a fixed spread, in each case as set forth in the table below. The applicable Total Consideration is payable to holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes prior to or at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 16, 2023 (such date and time, the “Early Tender Date”) and whose Notes are accepted for purchase by CMS Energy. The Reference Yields listed in the table were determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on May 17, 2023 by the Dealer Managers (identified below). The applicable Total Consideration for each series of Notes includes an early tender payment of $30 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by such holders and are accepted for purchase by CMS Energy (the “Early Tender Payment”).

A sum of 2637095 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. CMS Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $58.05 and dropped to a low of $57.08 until finishing in the latest session at $57.16.

The one-year CMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.84. The average equity rating for CMS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $67.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

CMS Stock Performance Analysis:

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, CMS shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.03 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.85, while it was recorded at 58.28 for the last single week of trading, and 61.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CMS Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +19.03. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.69.

Return on Total Capital for CMS is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.42. Additionally, CMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] managed to generate an average of $91,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 7.75%.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] Insider Position Details