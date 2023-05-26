Market cap of Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG] reaches 6.77M – now what?

Bit Origin Ltd [NASDAQ: BTOG] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.0755 during the day while it closed the day at $0.07. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Bit Origin Ltd Announces Production and Operation Update for April 2023.

Bitcoin Production and Revenue for 2023 April.

Bit Origin Ltd stock has also loss -50.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTOG stock has declined by -74.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.52% and lost -60.19% year-on date.

The market cap for BTOG stock reached $6.77 million, with 100.54 million shares outstanding and 82.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 199.15K shares, BTOG reached a trading volume of 2802216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Origin Ltd is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BTOG stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.94. With this latest performance, BTOG shares dropped by -63.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.22 for Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2119, while it was recorded at 0.1044 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2622 for the last 200 days.

Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3149.59 and a Gross Margin at -109.71. Bit Origin Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.34.

Return on Total Capital for BTOG is now -34.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG] managed to generate an average of $5,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Bit Origin Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 19.20.

Bit Origin Ltd [BTOG]: Insider Ownership positions