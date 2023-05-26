Market cap of Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] reaches 237.24M – now what?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] price plunged by -5.66 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Aurora Expands Medical Cannabis Portfolio in Germany: New flower varieties for patients with high THC needs.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, and a leading manufacturer and supplier of dried flower for medical patients worldwide, today announced the expansion of its portfolio in Germany with the launch of two new cannabis flower products for patients. Pedanios 27/1 FRG CA and Pedanios 29/1 SRD CA are dried cannabis flower with high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. With these new therapeutic options now available, the Company will better meet the individual medical needs of its patients.

A sum of 4248942 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.46M shares. Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares reached a high of $0.6001 and dropped to a low of $0.5515 until finishing in the latest session at $0.56.

The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, ACB shares dropped by -1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6399, while it was recorded at 0.6207 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0412 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.59 and a Gross Margin at -65.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -776.02.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -20.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details