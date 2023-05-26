Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] moved down -33.23: Why It’s Important

Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -33.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.45%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM that Lottery.com, Inc. Receives Expected Notice from NASDAQ Stock Market Pertaining to its 10-Q of March 31, 2023.

Company Files Several Delinquent Reports with the SEC.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, LTRY stock dropped by -78.20%. The average equity rating for LTRY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.83 million, with 50.76 million shares outstanding and 24.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 481.92K shares, LTRY stock reached a trading volume of 2944995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lottery.com Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09.

LTRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.45. With this latest performance, LTRY shares dropped by -46.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4103, while it was recorded at 0.3499 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3688 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lottery.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -182.07 and a Gross Margin at -101.02. Lottery.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -323.27.

Return on Total Capital for LTRY is now -39.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.81. Additionally, LTRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] managed to generate an average of -$221,852 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] Insider Position Details