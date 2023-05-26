LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL] Is Currently 10.94 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LL] jumped around 0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.26 at the close of the session, up 10.94%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LL Flooring Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (“LL Flooring” or “Company”) (NYSE: LL), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring in the U.S., today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“As expected, the first quarter was very challenging and our performance reflected the impact the difficult macro backdrop had on discretionary home improvement spending. In addition, we continue to experience pressure from brand awareness and operational challenges that impacted first quarter results. Despite the near-term volatility, we remain focused on areas of improvement that will help stabilize our results and drive long-term growth opportunities. These include further broadening and growing our brand awareness among consumers to drive traffic; ensuring a consistent customer experience across our omnichannel network to improve conversion; and improving operating efficiencies by actively working to reduce costs while focusing investments on our top growth priorities,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Tyson.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. stock is now -24.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LL Stock saw the intraday high of $4.87 and lowest of $4.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.52, which means current price is +54.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 689.96K shares, LL reached a trading volume of 2636391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LL shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has LL stock performed recently?

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.00. With this latest performance, LL shares gained by 32.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.45 for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.12. LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.09.

Return on Total Capital for LL is now -0.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.32. Additionally, LL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL] managed to generate an average of -$5,253 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 338.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for LL Flooring Holdings Inc. [LL]