Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG] is 27.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lightwave Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: LWLG] price surged by 5.97 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:31 AM that Lightwave Logic Begins Commercialization of its Electro-optic Polymer Materials.

Company signs its first material supply and license agreement for its Perkinamine® series materials .

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the company’s first commercial material supply license agreement for its Perkinamine® chromophore materials.

A sum of 3735698 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 585.82K shares. Lightwave Logic Inc. shares reached a high of $6.70 and dropped to a low of $5.30 until finishing in the latest session at $5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightwave Logic Inc. is set at 0.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

LWLG Stock Performance Analysis:

Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, LWLG shares gained by 32.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LWLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.73, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lightwave Logic Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for LWLG is now -63.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.30. Additionally, LWLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lightwave Logic Inc. [LWLG] managed to generate an average of -$820,499 per employee.Lightwave Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.40 and a Current Ratio set at 32.40.

