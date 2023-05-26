Kubient Inc. [KBNT] Is Currently 48.94 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ: KBNT] closed the trading session at $0.70 on 05/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.70, while the highest price level was $1.05. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Kubient and Adomni Announce Definitive Merger Agreement.

Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) (“Kubient ” or the “Company”), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, and Adomni Inc. (“Adomni”) today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Adomni will merge with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubient (the “Merger”). The combined company will focus on growing and developing Adomni’s pre-existing programmatic advertising service and platform that delivers high-impact advertising campaigns via 725,000+ connected digital out of home screens across the world. Following the closing of the Merger, the combined company is expected to operate under the name “Adomni, Inc.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Merger is intended to allow Adomni to strengthen and diversify its advertising technology platform while also expanding its scope to address a much larger, growing digital ad market. Adomni is also poised to expand its product offering with enhanced features around artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology. Kubient’s AI product KAI will be harnessed to deliver better advertising campaigns via Adomni’s platforms. These include enhanced accuracy of fraud prevention via AI-powered algorithms, real-time data monitoring and analysis of incoming data, advanced pattern recognition within the data, brand protection from fraudulent media, and more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.46 percent and weekly performance of 39.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 77.19K shares, KBNT reached to a volume of 17454346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kubient Inc. [KBNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBNT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kubient Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

KBNT stock trade performance evaluation

Kubient Inc. [KBNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.28. With this latest performance, KBNT shares gained by 14.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Kubient Inc. [KBNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6409, while it was recorded at 0.5372 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8921 for the last 200 days.

Kubient Inc. [KBNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kubient Inc. [KBNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -462.33 and a Gross Margin at -32.21. Kubient Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -566.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.06.

Kubient Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Kubient Inc. [KBNT]: Insider Ownership positions