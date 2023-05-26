KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Revenue clocked in at $6.25 billion, up 9.22% YTD: What’s Next?

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] price surged by 2.55 percent to reach at $1.26. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:50 AM that Global Atlantic announces $19.2 billion reinsurance agreement with MetLife.

Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading insurance company meeting the retirement and life insurance needs of individuals and institutions, today announced it has signed a $19.2 billion reinsurance agreement with MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET). The transaction, signed between subsidiaries of the two companies, will reinsure a seasoned and diversified block of MetLife’s U.S. retail annuity and life insurance business.

“Throughout this transaction, we collaborated closely with MetLife to gain a strong understanding of their unique financial, risk transfer and counterparty objectives,” said Manu Sareen, Co-President and Head of Institutional Markets for Global Atlantic. “Ultimately, we were able to develop a custom, comprehensive solution that addresses their needs and aligns well with our ability to manage both spread and fee-based liabilities.”.

A sum of 2761900 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.98M shares. KKR & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $50.95 and dropped to a low of $49.72 until finishing in the latest session at $50.70.

The one-year KKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.68. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $65.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.88.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.72, while it was recorded at 50.30 for the last single week of trading, and 50.99 for the last 200 days.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 10.05%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details