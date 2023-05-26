Inuvo Inc. [INUV] Is Currently -31.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Inuvo Inc. [AMEX: INUV] slipped around -0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.24 at the close of the session, down -31.01%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Inuvo Announces Pricing of $4 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

Inuvo Inc. stock is now 10.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INUV Stock saw the intraday high of $0.28 and lowest of $0.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.59, which means current price is +13.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 330.15K shares, INUV reached a trading volume of 6555479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inuvo Inc. [INUV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INUV shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inuvo Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for INUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has INUV stock performed recently?

Inuvo Inc. [INUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.99. With this latest performance, INUV shares dropped by -17.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.94 for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3139, while it was recorded at 0.3352 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3644 for the last 200 days.

Inuvo Inc. [INUV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inuvo Inc. [INUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.73 and a Gross Margin at +43.51. Inuvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.34.

Return on Total Capital for INUV is now -45.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.22. Additionally, INUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inuvo Inc. [INUV] managed to generate an average of -$150,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.84.Inuvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inuvo Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Inuvo Inc. [INUV]