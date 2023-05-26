Inpixon [INPX] fell -87.94% so far this year. What now?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] traded at a low on 05/25/23, posting a -0.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.20. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Inpixon Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Completed the Spin-off of Workplace Experience Business Line on March 14.

Conference Call to be Held Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6839461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inpixon stands at 12.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.35%.

The market cap for INPX stock reached $5.61 million, with 26.67 million shares outstanding and 26.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 6839461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.87. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -44.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3675, while it was recorded at 0.2160 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4199 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -226.98 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -326.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.16.

Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Inpixon [INPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

