Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] Is Currently 23.41 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Infobird Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] jumped around 0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.37 at the close of the session, up 23.41%. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM that Infobird Co., Ltd Announces 1-for-5 Share Consolidation.

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that it plans to implement a 1-for-5 share consolidation of its ordinary shares (the “Share Consolidation”), effective on May 15, 2023.

Beginning with the opening of trading on May 15, 2023, the Company’s ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol “IFBD”, but under a new CUSIP number of G47724110. The objective of the Share Consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Infobird Co. Ltd stock is now -54.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IFBD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.645 and lowest of $1.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.17, which means current price is +47.31% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 357.68K shares, IFBD reached a trading volume of 10699423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co. Ltd is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

How has IFBD stock performed recently?

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, IFBD shares dropped by -20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1839, while it was recorded at 1.2220 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6752 for the last 200 days.

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -150.12 and a Gross Margin at +23.52. Infobird Co. Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143.89.

Return on Total Capital for IFBD is now -90.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.62. Additionally, IFBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Infobird Co. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]