Guess’ Inc. [GES] Stock trading around $18.80 per share: What’s Next?

Guess’ Inc. [NYSE: GES] surged by $1.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $19.645 during the day while it closed the day at $18.80. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Guess?, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 First Quarter Results.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results:Revenues Decreased 4% in U.S. Dollars to $570 Million and Decreased 2% in Constant CurrencyDelivered Operating Margin of (0.2%); Adjusted Operating Margin of 0.3%GAAP Loss per Share of $0.22 and Adjusted Loss per Share of $0.07.

Updates Full Year Fiscal 2024 Outlook:Expects Revenue Growth between 2.0% and 4.0% in U.S. DollarsGAAP and Adjusted Operating Margins between 8.1% and 8.7% and 8.2% and 8.8%, RespectivelyExpects GAAP EPS between $2.01 and $2.25 and Adjusted EPS between $2.60 and $2.90.

Guess’ Inc. stock has also gained 1.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GES stock has declined by -11.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.81% and lost -9.13% year-on date.

The market cap for GES stock reached $1.08 billion, with 54.04 million shares outstanding and 28.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 899.42K shares, GES reached a trading volume of 2793679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guess’ Inc. [GES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GES shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guess’ Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for GES in the course of the last twelve months was 19.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GES stock trade performance evaluation

Guess’ Inc. [GES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, GES shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Guess’ Inc. [GES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.75, while it was recorded at 17.86 for the last single week of trading, and 19.24 for the last 200 days.

Guess’ Inc. [GES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guess’ Inc. [GES] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.13 and a Gross Margin at +42.14. Guess’ Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.51.

Return on Total Capital for GES is now 13.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guess’ Inc. [GES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.25. Additionally, GES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Guess’ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Guess’ Inc. [GES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guess’ Inc. go to 4.40%.

Guess’ Inc. [GES]: Insider Ownership positions