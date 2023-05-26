Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Is Currently 1.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.47 at the close of the session, up 1.11%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Guardforce AI Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering and Exercise of Full Over-Allotment Option.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as the lead book-running manager for the Offering. Spartan Capital Securities, LLC acted as the co-manager for the Offering.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock is now 7.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GFAI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.08 and lowest of $5.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.90, which means current price is +43.57% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, GFAI reached a trading volume of 2722698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has GFAI stock performed recently?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.06. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -64.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.20 and a Gross Margin at +3.58. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.91.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]