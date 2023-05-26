GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] Revenue clocked in at $18.71 billion, up 36.79% YTD: What’s Next?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] gained 4.35% or 3.33 points to close at $79.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3084747 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that St. Luke’s University Health Network Selects GE HealthCare for $30 Million Purchase of Cutting-Edge CT Technology, Powered by Artificial Intelligence.

St Luke’s $30 million investment in 21 GE HealthCare CT systems makes it one of the health system’s largest investments of its kind.

Continuous Artificial Intelligence (AI) and software updates will be provided by GE HealthCare’s Smart Subscription, a service to help extend the life of the CT Fleet.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, GEHC reached to a volume of 3084747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $92.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

Trading performance analysis for GEHC stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.56, while it was recorded at 78.40 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]