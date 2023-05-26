Fortive Corporation [FTV] Revenue clocked in at $5.91 billion, up 1.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] gained 2.07% or 1.32 points to close at $65.12 with a heavy trading volume of 2989886 shares. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Fortive to Highlight Value Creation Strategy and 2028 Financial Targets at Investor Day.

High Quality Portfolio and Innovation Capabilities Showcased at Investor Day.

Connected Workflow Strategy Aligned to Secular Trends in Large, Growing Markets.

It opened the trading session at $64.07, the shares rose to $65.515 and dropped to $63.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FTV points out that the company has recorded -3.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, FTV reached to a volume of 2989886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $73.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FTV stock

Fortive Corporation [FTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, FTV shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.41, while it was recorded at 65.21 for the last single week of trading, and 65.23 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.33. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] managed to generate an average of $41,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortive Corporation [FTV]