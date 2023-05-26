Fiserv Inc. [FISV] moved down -3.14: Why It’s Important

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.12%. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM that Fiserv to Transfer Listing to New York Stock Exchange.

New Ticker Signals Company’s Commitment to Leading Fintech Innovation.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that it is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ). The Company expects to begin trading on the NYSE June 7, 2023, under a new ticker “FI.” The stock will continue to trade on NASDAQ until the transfer is complete.

Over the last 12 months, FISV stock rose by 16.42%. The one-year Fiserv Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.64. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $70.00 billion, with 626.90 million shares outstanding and 612.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, FISV stock reached a trading volume of 5619881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $133.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.06, while it was recorded at 117.33 for the last single week of trading, and 107.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.93 and a Gross Margin at +54.95. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.26.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.92. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $61,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

FISV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 14.13%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details