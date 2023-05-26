Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Is Currently 0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] closed the trading session at $164.59 on 05/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $161.55, while the highest price level was $165.37. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy Launches its Most Powerful Home Battery in the United States and Puerto Rico with IQ Battery 5P.

The new Enphase battery starts at 5 kWh of capacity and can be configured up to 80 kWh. The third generation of Enphase® Energy System™ components include IQ Battery 5P, IQ™ System Controller 3/3G, and IQ™ Combiner 5/5C, all offering a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers as a result of more power, resilient wired communication, and an improved commissioning experience. The IQ Battery 5P also comes with an industry-leading 15-year limited warranty in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.88 percent and weekly performance of 0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 2555913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $259.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 7.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 27.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.54, while it was recorded at 163.70 for the last single week of trading, and 248.04 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.05.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 24.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.26. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $140,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 18.86%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions