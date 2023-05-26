Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Is Currently -2.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] slipped around -2.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $81.65 at the close of the session, down -2.61%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM that DATA FROM BENCHMARK REGISTRY DEMONSTRATE IMPROVED TAVR EFFICIENCY WITH PRESERVED PATIENT SAFETY.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) announced today that new data from the Benchmark Registry in Europe demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of this streamlined treatment pathway for patients receiving transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) with balloon-expandable valves. The data were presented in a late-breaking clinical data session at EuroPCR 2023.

The study observed 2,405 patients who underwent TAVR with a balloon-expandable valve at 28 sites in seven European countries to determine if implementing a set of tailored Benchmark practices could improve hospital length of stay (LOS), intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy, and patient and staff satisfaction while preserving patient safety. Patients undergoing TAVR experienced a 25% reduction in ICU stay, a 33% reduction in the median hospital LoS while maintaining 30-day clinical outcomes similar to patients treated before the implementation of the Benchmark pathway. Researchers concluded that a wider implementation of Benchmark best practices will make the TAVR pathway more efficient without compromising patient safety.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock is now 9.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EW Stock saw the intraday high of $84.01 and lowest of $80.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 107.92, which means current price is +11.03% above from all time high which was touched on 05/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 3438804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $94.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 49.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has EW stock performed recently?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.05, while it was recorded at 85.46 for the last single week of trading, and 82.22 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.63 and a Gross Margin at +78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 26.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.91. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $87,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 9.76%.

