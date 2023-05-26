Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] moved up 5.22: Why It’s Important

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.34%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM that Eaton’s Office at Le Mont-Sur-Lausanne Becomes a Successful Energy Hub Based on Solar PV Generation, EV Chargers, and Battery Energy Storage.

New statistics from a real-world demonstration of Eaton’s Buildings as a Grid approach to the energy transition show how the company has saved money and reduced carbon emissions by turning one of its own buildings into an energy hub.

Eaton saved money on energy bills in 2022 despite soaring energy prices, and reduced carbon emissions by an average of one ton per month by implementing Buildings as a Grid at its office in Le Mont-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, its EV charging centre of excellence.

Over the last 12 months, ETN stock rose by 32.22%. The one-year Eaton Corporation plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.5. The average equity rating for ETN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $70.72 billion, with 398.50 million shares outstanding and 396.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, ETN stock reached a trading volume of 3857561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $191.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 78.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ETN Stock Performance Analysis:

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, ETN shares gained by 9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.46, while it was recorded at 172.96 for the last single week of trading, and 157.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eaton Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.62 and a Gross Margin at +33.28. Eaton Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.86.

Return on Total Capital for ETN is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.24. Additionally, ETN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] managed to generate an average of $26,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ETN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 9.51%.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Insider Position Details