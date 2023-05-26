Dollar General Corporation [DG] Is Currently -2.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] closed the trading session at $203.61 on 05/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $200.80, while the highest price level was $204.655. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM that Dollar General Promotes Steve Deckard to Newly Created Executive Vice President, Growth and Emerging Markets Role.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) announced Steve Deckard has been named executive vice president, growth and emerging markets effective June 1, 2023. Deckard, who most recently served as senior vice president of emerging markets and led the company’s international expansion into Mexico, began his DG career in 2006 as a regional director.

“Over the past 17 years, Steve has played an important role in the expansion of our business, helping to further our mission of Serving Others both in the United States and now Mexico,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “His proficiency in data science, retail operations and strategic implementation has been critical and we look forward to extending our reach and progressing key strategic initiatives under Steve’s leadership.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.32 percent and weekly performance of -6.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, DG reached to a volume of 2495367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $241.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.53. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.87 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.33, while it was recorded at 209.52 for the last single week of trading, and 233.91 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.23. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 318.69. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 295.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 324.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 8.71%.

