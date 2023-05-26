DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] moved up 0.37: Why It’s Important

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.03 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Results.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 3, 2023 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

DHT Holdings Inc. stock is now -9.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHT Stock saw the intraday high of $8.20 and lowest of $7.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.13, which means current price is +10.00% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 2593122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $12.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has DHT stock performed recently?

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, DHT shares dropped by -14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.00 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.49, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.21 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +15.06. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.13. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

