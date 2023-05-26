Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] is -92.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CYXT] gained 0.92% or 0.0 points to close at $0.15 with a heavy trading volume of 11468140 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 6:27 PM that Cyxtera Takes Steps to Position Business for Long-Term Success.

Receives $50 Million in New Financing from Lenders to Support Ongoing Business Operations; Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Reports First Quarter Earnings Highlights, Demonstrating Consistent Revenue Growth and Operating Momentum.

It opened the trading session at $0.1965, the shares rose to $0.225 and dropped to $0.1431, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYXT points out that the company has recorded -91.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, CYXT reached to a volume of 11468140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYXT shares is $1.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for CYXT stock

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, CYXT shares dropped by -48.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.14 for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4234, while it was recorded at 0.1552 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6555 for the last 200 days.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cyxtera Technologies Inc. [CYXT]