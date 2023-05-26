Crocs Inc. [CROX] Revenue clocked in at $3.78 billion, down -3.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] closed the trading session at $104.32 on 05/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $101.65, while the highest price level was $108.92. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Crocs Celebrates Nurses Week with Fourth Year of ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ Program.

The brand will give away a total of 10,000 Crocs™ shoes, 10,000 Crocs™ socks and 10,000 Jibbitz™ Charms through nomination-based contest.

Crocs, Inc. (NADSAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear, today announced the return of the Crocs brand’s Free Pair for Healthcare program for the fourth consecutive year. The initiative was first launched in 2020 to honor healthcare workers for their efforts during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Crocs wants to hear from the public to nominate an incredible nurse or healthcare worker to receive a variety of free Crocs™ shoes, Crocs™ socks and Jibbitz™ Charms for their healthcare facility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.79 percent and weekly performance of -9.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, CROX reached to a volume of 2954739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $154.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 5.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CROX stock trade performance evaluation

Crocs Inc. [CROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.58. With this latest performance, CROX shares dropped by -29.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.32, while it was recorded at 106.13 for the last single week of trading, and 102.79 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +51.57. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.19.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 39.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 129.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.26. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 307.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $80,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crocs Inc. [CROX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: Insider Ownership positions