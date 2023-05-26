Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] Stock trading around $11.98 per share: What’s Next?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: CRDO] surged by $1.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.87 during the day while it closed the day at $11.98. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Credo to Present at Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock has also gained 17.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRDO stock has inclined by 13.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.27% and lost -9.99% year-on date.

The market cap for CRDO stock reached $1.78 billion, with 146.91 million shares outstanding and 105.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, CRDO reached a trading volume of 3973291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDO shares is $13.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

CRDO stock trade performance evaluation

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.57. With this latest performance, CRDO shares gained by 44.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.33 for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.69 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.83.

Return on Total Capital for CRDO is now -7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.14. Additionally, CRDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] managed to generate an average of -$58,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: Insider Ownership positions