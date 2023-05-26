Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] is 6.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] price surged by 0.79 percent to reach at $3.79. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2023.

Net sales for the quarter increased 1.9 percent, to $52.60 billion, from $51.61 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 5.5 percent, to $160.28 billion, from $151.97 billion last year.

A sum of 3275898 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.85M shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation shares reached a high of $488.5399 and dropped to a low of $476.75 until finishing in the latest session at $486.55.

The one-year COST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.28. The average equity rating for COST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $548.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 7.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 55.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

COST Stock Performance Analysis:

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, COST shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.45 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 495.06, while it was recorded at 488.51 for the last single week of trading, and 496.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Costco Wholesale Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.57.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 25.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.20. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $19,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 112.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.68.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

COST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 9.12%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Insider Position Details