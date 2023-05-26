Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] Revenue clocked in at $3.68 billion, up 39.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] closed the trading session at $224.49 on 05/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $208.50, while the highest price level was $225.459. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 2:15 PM that Cadence Investing in Innovation – Student Design Teams.

Student teams working together to tackle technical challenges and find innovative solutions are the future of the electronics industry. That’s why the Cadence Academic Network is committed to providing the tools and training needed to accelerate these teams to the finish line. We are passionate about innovation and the push towards a greener more sustainable world, which is a common trend among student design teams.

We support teams developing vehicles that compete across a variety of terrains from water, to land, to air. Let’s take a look at the amazing work being done using a multitude of Cadence tools.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.75 percent and weekly performance of 3.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, CDNS reached to a volume of 3814961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDNS shares is $227.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Design Systems Inc. is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDNS in the course of the last twelve months was 58.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CDNS stock trade performance evaluation

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, CDNS shares gained by 10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.52 for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.68, while it was recorded at 212.45 for the last single week of trading, and 181.06 for the last 200 days.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.15 and a Gross Margin at +89.05. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Total Capital for CDNS is now 31.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.67. Additionally, CDNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] managed to generate an average of $83,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. go to 17.54%.

