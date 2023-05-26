Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] fell -20.81% so far this year. What now?

Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE: BURL] plunged by -$6.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $178.1248 during the day while it closed the day at $160.56. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings.

On a GAAP basis, total sales increased 11%.

Net income was $33 million, and diluted EPS was $0.50.

Burlington Stores Inc. stock has also loss -9.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BURL stock has declined by -28.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.48% and lost -20.81% year-on date.

The market cap for BURL stock reached $10.96 billion, with 65.10 million shares outstanding and 64.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, BURL reached a trading volume of 3532212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $228.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc. is set at 6.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for BURL in the course of the last twelve months was 73.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BURL stock trade performance evaluation

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, BURL shares dropped by -15.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.73 for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.90, while it was recorded at 164.87 for the last single week of trading, and 179.53 for the last 200 days.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.40. Burlington Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for BURL is now 7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 591.53. Additionally, BURL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 539.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] managed to generate an average of $3,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Burlington Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc. go to 4.75%.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: Insider Ownership positions