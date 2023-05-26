Bunge Limited [BG] Is Currently 3.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bunge Limited [NYSE: BG] jumped around 3.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $93.61 at the close of the session, up 3.48%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Bunge, Nutrien Ag Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to Enhance Support to U.S. Farmers in the Transition to Lower-Carbon Agriculture to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Sustainable Products.

Alliance provides unique opportunity to expand sustainable agriculture at scale in North America.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bunge (NYSE:BG) and Nutrien Ag Solutions, the retail division of Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR), announced today a strategic alliance and commercial agreement to support U.S. farmers in the implementation of sustainable farming practices that will help increase the development of lower carbon products. The initiative is expected to expand sustainable agriculture across shared supply chains in North America, bringing more whole-acre solutions to food, feed and fuel customers and end-consumers.

Bunge Limited stock is now -6.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BG Stock saw the intraday high of $99.61 and lowest of $88.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 118.99, which means current price is +6.54% above from all time high which was touched on 03/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, BG reached a trading volume of 4119592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bunge Limited [BG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BG shares is $125.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bunge Limited is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.71.

How has BG stock performed recently?

Bunge Limited [BG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, BG shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for Bunge Limited [BG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.18, while it was recorded at 91.36 for the last single week of trading, and 95.48 for the last 200 days.

Bunge Limited [BG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bunge Limited [BG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +6.02. Bunge Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Total Capital for BG is now 17.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bunge Limited [BG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.96. Additionally, BG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bunge Limited [BG] managed to generate an average of $70,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.78.Bunge Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Bunge Limited [BG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bunge Limited go to -8.30%.

Insider trade positions for Bunge Limited [BG]