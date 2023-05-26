Brookfield Corporation [BN] is -1.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] gained 0.98% or 0.3 points to close at $30.92 with a heavy trading volume of 2505619 shares. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Partners Value Investments L.P. Announces Q1 2023 Interim Results.

The Partnership generated net income of $7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $10 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in income was primarily driven by lower investment valuation gains on the trading portfolio offset by higher other investment income as a result of higher interest income and lower tax expenses during the period. Income of $5.5 million was attributable to the Equity Limited Partners and income of $1.7 million was attributable to Preferred Limited Partners.

It opened the trading session at $30.55, the shares rose to $31.13 and dropped to $30.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BN points out that the company has recorded -15.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, BN reached to a volume of 2505619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $48.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98.

Trading performance analysis for BN stock

Brookfield Corporation [BN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.29, while it was recorded at 31.01 for the last single week of trading, and 38.06 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Total Capital for BN is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 490.01. Additionally, BN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 541.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to 18.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookfield Corporation [BN]