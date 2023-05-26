Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] moved down -7.40: Why It’s Important

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.09 at the close of the session, down -7.40%. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blue Star Foods Reports $1.9 Million Revenue for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

Key Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023.

Blue Star Foods Corp. stock is now -76.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BSFC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.102 and lowest of $0.0872 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.68, which means current price is +6.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, BSFC reached a trading volume of 3900456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32.

How has BSFC stock performed recently?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.99. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -22.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.55 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1292, while it was recorded at 0.1039 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5413 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.56 and a Gross Margin at -9.68. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -344.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.17.

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]