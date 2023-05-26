Blackstone Inc. [BX] moved up 0.44: Why It’s Important

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] closed the trading session at $83.53 on 05/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $81.94, while the highest price level was $84.19. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blackstone to Present at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10:00am ET.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.59 percent and weekly performance of 0.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, BX reached to a volume of 2713406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $99.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

BX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.74, while it was recorded at 83.70 for the last single week of trading, and 88.50 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.15 and a Gross Margin at +98.77. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.84.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.82. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blackstone Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $372,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 9.82%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Insider Ownership positions