Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Revenue clocked in at $192.30 million, up 143.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] loss -4.46% or -0.05 points to close at $1.07 with a heavy trading volume of 2824545 shares. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM that Bitfarms Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $1.12, the shares rose to $1.12 and dropped to $1.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BITF points out that the company has recorded 81.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -181.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 2824545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for BITF stock

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0549, while it was recorded at 1.1220 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9829 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]