Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain 315.00% so far this year. What now?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] loss -0.80% on the last trading session, reaching $2.49 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Expansion of Mining Operations into Iceland.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, is pleased to announce that it has finalized an agreement to expand the Company’s bitcoin mining presence into Iceland. This expansion will allow Bit Digital to tap into Iceland’s abundant renewable energy resources and further diversify its hosting operations. Following this agreement, Bit Digital will have mining operations in three countries: the United States, Canada, and Iceland.

Bit Digital has finalized a two-year agreement with GreenBlocks ehf (“GreenBlocks”) for approximately 8.25 megawatts of incremental hosting capacity at a facility in Reykjanesbaer, Iceland. The Company will fill the capacity with approximately 2,000 S19j Pro+ and 500 S19 mining units that were recently purchased for approximately $3.6 million. The mining units are expected to be delivered to the facility by the end of May 2023.

Bit Digital Inc. represents 82.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $215.16 million with the latest information. BTBT stock price has been found in the range of $2.38 to $2.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 2651342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for BTBT stock

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 40.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.51 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.35 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.60 and a Gross Margin at +54.36. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now 12.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of $405,334 per employee.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

